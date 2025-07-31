Ex-Dividend Reminder: OneMain Holdings, East West Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/25, OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 8/13/25, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/15/25, and Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 8/18/25. As a percentage of OMF's recent stock price of $57.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of OneMain Holdings Inc to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when OMF shares open for trading on 8/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.59% lower in price and for PEBO to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMF, EWBC, and PEBO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.21% for OneMain Holdings Inc, 2.37% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 5.63% for Peoples Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

