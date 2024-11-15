Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, STERIS and PROG Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/24, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), and PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 12/4/24, STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 12/19/24, and PROG Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/3/24. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $74.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 11/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for STE to open 0.26% lower in price and for PRG to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, STE, and PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.56% for ONE Gas, Inc., 1.03% for STERIS plc, and 1.00% for PROG Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.2%, STERIS plc shares are down about 0.5%, and PROG Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

