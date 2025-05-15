Markets
OGS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Southern and American States Water

May 15, 2025 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Southern Company (Symbol: SO), and American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/3/25, Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 6/6/25, and American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4655 on 6/3/25. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $71.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for SO to open 0.87% lower in price and for AWR to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, SO, and AWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):

OGS+Dividend+History+Chart

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):

SO+Dividend+History+Chart

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):

AWR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for ONE Gas, Inc., 3.49% for Southern Company, and 2.47% for American States Water Co.

In Thursday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently down about 2%, Southern Company shares are down about 0.8%, and American States Water Co shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 OLEM shares outstanding history
 PB Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OLEM shares outstanding history-> PB Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OGS
SO
AWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.