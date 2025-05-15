Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Southern and American States Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Southern Company (Symbol: SO), and American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/3/25, Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 6/6/25, and American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4655 on 6/3/25. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $71.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for SO to open 0.87% lower in price and for AWR to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, SO, and AWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.73% for ONE Gas, Inc., 3.49% for Southern Company, and 2.47% for American States Water Co.

In Thursday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently down about 2%, Southern Company shares are down about 0.8%, and American States Water Co shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

