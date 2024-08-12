Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Select Medical Holdings and Home BancShares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/24, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM), and Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 8/30/24, Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 8/30/24, and Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 9/4/24. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $67.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 8/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SEM to open 0.38% lower in price and for HOMB to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, SEM, and HOMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for ONE Gas, Inc., 1.53% for Select Medical Holdings Corp, and 3.00% for Home BancShares Inc.

In Monday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Home BancShares Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

