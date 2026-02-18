Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, AstraZeneca and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/6/26, AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.595 on 3/23/26, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 3/5/26. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $85.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for AZN to open 0.76% lower in price and for REGN to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, AZN, and REGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN):



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.17% for ONE Gas, Inc., 1.52% for AstraZeneca plc, and 0.47% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, AstraZeneca plc shares are up about 1.9%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

