Markets
OGS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, AstraZeneca and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

February 18, 2026 — 10:24 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/6/26, AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.595 on 3/23/26, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 3/5/26. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $85.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for AZN to open 0.76% lower in price and for REGN to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, AZN, and REGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):

OGS+Dividend+History+Chart

AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN):

AZN+Dividend+History+Chart

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN):

REGN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.17% for ONE Gas, Inc., 1.52% for AstraZeneca plc, and 0.47% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, AstraZeneca plc shares are up about 1.9%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NVAX Historical Stock Prices
 EOX Videos
 Funds Holding NSPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NVAX Historical Stock Prices-> EOX Videos-> Funds Holding NSPI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OGS
AZN
REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.