Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omnicom Group, Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage and Clearway Energy

August 29, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Symbol: NGVC), and Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/10/25, Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/17/25, and Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4456 on 9/16/25. As a percentage of OMC's recent stock price of $77.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when OMC shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for NGVC to open 0.31% lower in price and for CWEN to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMC, NGVC, and CWEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Symbol: NGVC):

Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.60% for Omnicom Group, Inc., 1.25% for Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc, and 5.97% for Clearway Energy Inc.

In Friday trading, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.9%, Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc shares are down about 3.1%, and Clearway Energy Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

