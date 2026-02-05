Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, Hanmi Financial and Webster Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/26, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), Hanmi Financial Corp. (Symbol: HAFC), and Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 2/17/26, Hanmi Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 2/25/26, and Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $42.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 2/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for HAFC to open 1.00% lower in price and for WBS to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OHI, HAFC, and WBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



Hanmi Financial Corp. (Symbol: HAFC):



Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.24% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 4.01% for Hanmi Financial Corp., and 2.21% for Webster Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Hanmi Financial Corp. shares are up about 1.6%, and Webster Financial Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

