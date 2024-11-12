News & Insights

Markets
OLN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Olin, Materion and Exxon Mobil

November 12, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/13/24, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 12/6/24, and Exxon Mobil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 12/10/24. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $44.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.11% lower in price and for XOM to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OLN, MTRN, and XOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):

OLN+Dividend+History+Chart

Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):

MTRN+Dividend+History+Chart

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM):

XOM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Olin Corp., 0.45% for Materion Corp, and 3.29% for Exxon Mobil Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Materion Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Exxon Mobil Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Asset Management Dividend Stocks
 ETFs Holding CEB
 BWV Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Asset Management Dividend Stocks -> ETFs Holding CEB -> BWV Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLN
MTRN
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.