Ex-Dividend Reminder: Olin, Materion and Exxon Mobil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/13/24, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 12/6/24, and Exxon Mobil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 12/10/24. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $44.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.11% lower in price and for XOM to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OLN, MTRN, and XOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):



Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Olin Corp., 0.45% for Materion Corp, and 3.29% for Exxon Mobil Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Materion Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Exxon Mobil Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.