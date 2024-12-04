Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old Republic International, Bank of America and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 12/16/24, Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/27/24, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 12/20/24. As a percentage of ORI's recent stock price of $38.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Old Republic International Corp. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when ORI shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for BAC to open 0.56% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORI, BAC, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.76% for Old Republic International Corp., 2.22% for Bank of America Corp, and 5.95% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Old Republic International Corp. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Bank of America Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Best Dividend Stocks

 STC market cap history

 Funds Holding OB



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.