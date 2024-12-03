Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old National Bancorp, Jackson Financial and Blackrock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/24, Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), and Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/16/24, Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/19/24, and Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.10 on 12/23/24. As a percentage of ONB's recent stock price of $22.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Old National Bancorp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when ONB shares open for trading on 12/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for JXN to open 0.70% lower in price and for BLK to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ONB, JXN, and BLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.44% for Old National Bancorp, 2.79% for Jackson Financial Inc, and 2.00% for Blackrock Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Old National Bancorp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Jackson Financial Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Blackrock Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

