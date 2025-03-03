Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old National Bancorp, Equitable Holdings and Manulife Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), and Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/17/25, Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/12/25, and Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/19/25. As a percentage of ONB's recent stock price of $23.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Old National Bancorp to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when ONB shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for EQH to open 0.44% lower in price and for MFC to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ONB, EQH, and MFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Old National Bancorp, 1.74% for Equitable Holdings Inc, and 5.65% for Manulife Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Old National Bancorp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Manulife Financial Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

