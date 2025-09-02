Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old Dominion Freight Line, Southwest Airlines and WillScot Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/25, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), and WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/17/25, Southwest Airlines Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/24/25, and WillScot Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/17/25. As a percentage of ODFL's recent stock price of $150.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when ODFL shares open for trading on 9/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for LUV to open 0.55% lower in price and for WSC to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ODFL, LUV, and WSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV):



WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., 2.19% for Southwest Airlines Co, and 1.16% for WillScot Holdings Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Southwest Airlines Co shares are down about 0.1%, and WillScot Holdings Corp shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

