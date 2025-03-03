Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old Dominion Freight Line, Avnet and Enpro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), and Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/19/25, Avnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/19/25, and Enpro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/19/25. As a percentage of ODFL's recent stock price of $176.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when ODFL shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVT to open 0.65% lower in price and for NPO to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ODFL, AVT, and NPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT):



Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., 2.61% for Avnet Inc, and 0.68% for Enpro Inc.

In Monday trading, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Avnet Inc shares are trading flat, and Enpro Inc shares are off about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg

 DNAB market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASPC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.