Ex-Dividend Reminder: OGE Energy Corp, Erie Indemnity and JPMorgan Chase & Co

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/25, OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 10/31/25, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.365 on 10/21/25, and JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of OGE's recent stock price of $45.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of OGE Energy Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when OGE shares open for trading on 10/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.44% lower in price and for JPM to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGE, ERIE, and JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for OGE Energy Corp, 1.75% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 1.93% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In Thursday trading, OGE Energy Corp shares are currently off about 1.2%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are off about 1.9%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 High Beta Stocks

 AL Dividend Growth Rate

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GDP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.