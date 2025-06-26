Ex-Dividend Reminder: OFG Bancorp, Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG), Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/15/25, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 7/10/25, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of OFG's recent stock price of $42.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of OFG Bancorp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when OFG shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for FBRT to open 3.27% lower in price and for ARE to open 1.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OFG, FBRT, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):



Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for OFG Bancorp, 13.06% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, and 7.17% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Thursday trading, OFG Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

