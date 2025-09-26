Ex-Dividend Reminder: OFG Bancorp, Essential Properties Realty Trust and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/15/25, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/14/25, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.256 on 10/14/25. As a percentage of OFG's recent stock price of $44.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of OFG Bancorp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when OFG shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for EPRT to open 1.02% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OFG, EPRT, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):



Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for OFG Bancorp, 4.07% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, and 4.35% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Friday trading, OFG Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

