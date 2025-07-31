Ex-Dividend Reminder: OceanFirst Financial, Sensient Technologies and Kodiak Gas Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/25, OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), and Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/15/25, Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 9/2/25, and Kodiak Gas Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/14/25. As a percentage of OCFC's recent stock price of $16.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when OCFC shares open for trading on 8/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for SXT to open 0.37% lower in price and for KGS to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OCFC, SXT, and KGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.74% for OceanFirst Financial Corp, 1.47% for Sensient Technologies Corp., and 5.65% for Kodiak Gas Services Inc.

In Thursday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently down about 1.5%, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Kodiak Gas Services Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

