Markets
OCFC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: OceanFirst Financial, Citigroup and East West Bancorp

January 29, 2026 — 09:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/26, OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), and East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/13/26, Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/27/26, and East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 2/17/26. As a percentage of OCFC's recent stock price of $18.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when OCFC shares open for trading on 2/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for C to open 0.53% lower in price and for EWBC to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OCFC, C, and EWBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):

OCFC+Dividend+History+Chart

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):

C+Dividend+History+Chart

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):

EWBC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.39% for OceanFirst Financial Corp, 2.10% for Citigroup Inc, and 2.81% for East West Bancorp, Inc.

In Thursday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Citigroup Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and East West Bancorp, Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ZBAI market cap history
 TCBI Options Chain
 UKW Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ZBAI market cap history-> TCBI Options Chain-> UKW Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OCFC
C
EWBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.