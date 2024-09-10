Ex-Dividend Reminder: NXP Semiconductors, Belden and Alamos Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/24, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), and Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.014 on 10/9/24, Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/8/24, and Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/26/24. As a percentage of NXPI's recent stock price of $230.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of NXP Semiconductors NV to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when NXPI shares open for trading on 9/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.05% lower in price and for AGI to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXPI, BDC, and AGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC):



Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for NXP Semiconductors NV, 0.20% for Belden Inc, and 0.55% for Alamos Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently up about 1.7%, Belden Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Alamos Gold Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

