Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, RioCan REIT and Osisko Gold Royalties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp (Symbol: NCDL), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/28/24, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0925 on 10/7/24, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of NCDL's recent stock price of $17.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when NCDL shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.61% lower in price and for OR to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NCDL, RIOCF, and OR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.20% for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp, 7.36% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 1.39% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 1.4%, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

