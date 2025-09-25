Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nutrien, International Flavors & Fragrances and Vermilion Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/25, Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), and Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 10/17/25, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/10/25, and Vermilion Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of NTR's recent stock price of $59.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Nutrien Ltd to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when NTR shares open for trading on 9/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for IFF to open 0.64% lower in price and for VET to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTR, IFF, and VET, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF):



Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.69% for Nutrien Ltd, 2.56% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and 6.30% for Vermilion Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Nutrien Ltd shares are currently up about 4.7%, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Vermilion Energy Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

