Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nucor, FMC and TC Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), and TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/11/25, FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 7/17/25, and TC Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of NUE's recent stock price of $128.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Nucor Corp. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when NUE shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for FMC to open 1.38% lower in price and for TRP to open 1.81% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Nucor Corp., 5.51% for FMC Corp., and 7.24% for TC Energy Corp.

In Thursday trading, Nucor Corp. shares are currently trading flat, FMC Corp. shares are down about 1.3%, and TC Energy Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

