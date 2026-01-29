Ex-Dividend Reminder: NRG Energy, Pinnacle West Capital and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/26, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 2/17/26, Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 3/2/26, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.745 on 2/13/26. As a percentage of NRG's recent stock price of $155.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of NRG Energy Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when NRG shares open for trading on 2/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for PNW to open 0.97% lower in price and for AON to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRG, PNW, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for NRG Energy Inc, 3.89% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, and 0.89% for Aon plc.

In Thursday trading, NRG Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Aon plc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

