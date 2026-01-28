Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Natural Holding, Cadre Holdings and Rithm Property Trust

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/26, Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN), Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE), and Rithm Property Trust Inc (Symbol: RPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4925 on 2/13/26, Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 2/13/26, and Rithm Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 2/13/26. As a percentage of NWN's recent stock price of $46.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when NWN shares open for trading on 1/30/26. Similarly, investors should look for CDRE to open 0.24% lower in price and for RPT to open 2.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWN, CDRE, and RPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):

NWN+Dividend+History+Chart

Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):

CDRE+Dividend+History+Chart

Rithm Property Trust Inc (Symbol: RPT):

RPT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.20% for Northwest Natural Holding Co, 0.96% for Cadre Holdings Inc, and 8.51% for Rithm Property Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently up about 0.8%, Cadre Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Rithm Property Trust Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

