Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Bancshares, Matson and Franklin Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/26, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/18/26, Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/5/26, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of NWBI's recent stock price of $13.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when NWBI shares open for trading on 2/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for MATX to open 0.22% lower in price and for FELE to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWBI, MATX, and FELE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.13% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., 0.87% for Matson Inc, and 1.10% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Matson Inc shares are up about 3.4%, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 APD Videos

 ATO Next Dividend Date

 TSPY Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.