Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman, Vishay Intertechnology and Martin Marietta Materials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/24, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.06 on 12/18/24, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/12/24, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/31/24. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $489.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when NOC shares open for trading on 12/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for VSH to open 0.53% lower in price and for MLM to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOC, VSH, and MLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH):



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 2.11% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., and 0.53% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc..

In Friday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are up about 4.2%, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Airlines Dividend Stocks

 TTOO shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of SEPT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.