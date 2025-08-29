Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Stanley Black & Decker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.31 on 9/17/25, Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.30 on 9/26/25, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 9/16/25. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $587.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when NOC shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for LMT to open 0.72% lower in price and for SWK to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOC, LMT, and SWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 2.89% for Lockheed Martin Corp, and 4.41% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

In Friday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lockheed Martin Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

