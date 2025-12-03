Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, Old Republic International and OUTFRONT Media

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 1/1/26, Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/15/25, and OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $130.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for ORI to open 0.65% lower in price and for OUT to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, ORI, and OUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for Northern Trust Corp, 2.59% for Old Republic International Corp., and 5.14% for OUTFRONT Media Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Old Republic International Corp. shares are down about 1.4%, and OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

