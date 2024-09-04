Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, Navient and Old Republic International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), and Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/1/24, Navient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/20/24, and Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $90.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for NAVI to open 0.99% lower in price and for ORI to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, NAVI, and ORI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for Northern Trust Corp, 3.97% for Navient Corp, and 2.96% for Old Republic International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently off about 1.3%, Navient Corp shares are down about 4.7%, and Old Republic International Corp. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

