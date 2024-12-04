News & Insights

Markets
NTRS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, Flagstar Financial and Amerisafe

December 04, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG), and Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/1/25, Flagstar Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/17/24, and Amerisafe Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $109.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for FLG to open 0.08% lower in price and for AMSF to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, FLG, and AMSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):

NTRS+Dividend+History+Chart

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG):

FLG+Dividend+History+Chart

Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF):

AMSF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Northern Trust Corp, 0.34% for Flagstar Financial Inc, and 2.54% for Amerisafe Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Flagstar Financial Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Amerisafe Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Bill Ackman Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of NGNE
 APF Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Bill Ackman Stock Picks -> Institutional Holders of NGNE -> APF Historical Stock Prices -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRS
FLG
AMSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.