Ex-Dividend Reminder: Norfolk Southern, Columbus McKinnon and Alliance Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/25, Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), and Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 2/20/25, Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/18/25, and Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 2/14/25. As a percentage of NSC's recent stock price of $252.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Norfolk Southern Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when NSC shares open for trading on 2/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for CMCO to open 0.20% lower in price and for ARLP to open 2.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NSC, CMCO, and ARLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO):



Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Norfolk Southern Corp, 0.79% for Columbus McKinnon Corp., and 10.01% for Alliance Resource Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are up about 2.6%, and Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

