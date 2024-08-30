Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordstrom, Interpublic Group of Companies and Wendy's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), and Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/18/24, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/17/24, and Wendy's Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/17/24. As a percentage of JWN's recent stock price of $21.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Nordstrom, Inc. to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when JWN shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for IPG to open 1.02% lower in price and for WEN to open 1.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JWN, IPG, and WEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):



Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for Nordstrom, Inc., 4.08% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., and 6.01% for Wendy's Co.

In Friday trading, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Wendy's Co shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

