Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordstrom, Ameren Corp and New Jersey Resources Corp

March 07, 2025 — 10:14 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/25, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/26/25, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 3/31/25, and New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of JWN's recent stock price of $24.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Nordstrom, Inc. to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when JWN shares open for trading on 3/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.73% lower in price and for NJR to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JWN, AEE, and NJR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Nordstrom, Inc., 2.92% for Ameren Corp, and 3.80% for New Jersey Resources Corp.

In Friday trading, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Ameren Corp shares are down about 1.6%, and New Jersey Resources Corp shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

