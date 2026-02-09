Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nomad Foods, Tsakos Energy Navigation and PACCAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/26, Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (Symbol: TEN), and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nomad Foods Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/26/26, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 2/19/26, and PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/4/26. As a percentage of NOMD's recent stock price of $12.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Nomad Foods Ltd to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when NOMD shares open for trading on 2/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for TEN to open 1.85% lower in price and for PCAR to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOMD, TEN, and PCAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD):



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (Symbol: TEN):



PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Nomad Foods Ltd, 3.71% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd, and 1.04% for PACCAR Inc..

In Monday trading, Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently up about 0.3%, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd shares are up about 3.4%, and PACCAR Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cash Dividend

 THWI Insider Buying

 AZZ Dividend Growth Rate



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.