Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nomad Foods, Papa John's International and Aramark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), and Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nomad Foods Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 2/26/25, Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/21/25, and Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 2/24/25. As a percentage of NOMD's recent stock price of $17.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Nomad Foods Ltd to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when NOMD shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for PZZA to open 1.17% lower in price and for ARMK to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOMD, PZZA, and ARMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD):



Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for Nomad Foods Ltd, 4.70% for Papa John's International, Inc., and 1.11% for Aramark.

In Thursday trading, Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently down about 0.7%, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are down about 0.9%, and Aramark shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

