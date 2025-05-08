Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nomad Foods, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp and Janus Henderson Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC), and Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nomad Foods Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/28/25, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/16/25, and Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/29/25. As a percentage of NOMD's recent stock price of $19.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Nomad Foods Ltd to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when NOMD shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCEC to open 0.75% lower in price and for JHG to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOMD, CCEC, and JHG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD):



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC):



Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.55% for Nomad Foods Ltd, 2.98% for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp, and 4.50% for Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares.

In Thursday trading, Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently off about 2.4%, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

