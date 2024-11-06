Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nomad Food, Seaboard and Unilever

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), and Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nomad Foods Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/26/24, Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 11/18/24, and Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4755 on 12/6/24. As a percentage of NOMD's recent stock price of $17.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Nomad Foods Ltd to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when NOMD shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for SEB to open 0.08% lower in price and for UL to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOMD, SEB, and UL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Nomad Foods Ltd, 0.33% for Seaboard Corp., and 3.08% for Unilever plc.

In Wednesday trading, Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Seaboard Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Unilever plc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

