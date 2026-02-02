Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Lennar and Graham Holdings

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/26, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 2/12/26, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/19/26, and Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.88 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $6.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when NOKBF shares open for trading on 2/3/26. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.46% lower in price and for GHC to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, LEN, and GHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):

NOKBF+Dividend+History+Chart

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):

LEN+Dividend+History+Chart

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):

GHC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for Nokia Corp, 1.83% for Lennar Corp, and 0.64% for Graham Holdings Co..

In Monday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Lennar Corp shares are down about 1.7%, and Graham Holdings Co. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

