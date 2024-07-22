Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Krispy Kreme and Lowe's Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/23/24, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/1/24, Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 8/7/24, and Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 8/7/24. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $3.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when NOKBF shares open for trading on 7/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for DNUT to open 0.31% lower in price and for LOW to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, DNUT, and LOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):



Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT):



Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Nokia Corp, 1.25% for Krispy Kreme Inc, and 1.93% for Lowe's Companies Inc.

In Monday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Krispy Kreme Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Lowe's Companies Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 STR Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of KULR

 XMTR Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.