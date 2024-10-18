Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Dell Technologies and Apogee Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/22/24, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), and Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/31/24, Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 11/1/24, and Apogee Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/6/24. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $4.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when NOKBF shares open for trading on 10/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for DELL to open 0.34% lower in price and for APOG to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, DELL, and APOG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):



Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):



Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Nokia Corp, 1.38% for Dell Technologies Inc, and 1.27% for Apogee Enterprises Inc.

In Friday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently down about 4.3%, Dell Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

