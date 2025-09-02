Ex-Dividend Reminder: Noble, Imperial Oil and Liberty Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/4/25, Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO), and Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Noble Corporation plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/25/25, Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 10/1/25, and Liberty Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/18/25. As a percentage of NE's recent stock price of $28.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of Noble Corporation plc to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when NE shares open for trading on 9/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for IMO to open 0.79% lower in price and for LBRT to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NE, IMO, and LBRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.93% for Noble Corporation plc, 3.17% for Imperial Oil Ltd, and 2.85% for Liberty Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Noble Corporation plc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are up about 0.3%, and Liberty Energy Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 UBX Videos

 Warner Bros Discovery market cap history

 RYJ Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.