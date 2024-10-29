Ex-Dividend Reminder: NNN REIT, Morgan Stanley and Independent Bank Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN), Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), and Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 11/15/24, Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.925 on 11/15/24, and Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 11/14/24. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $46.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of NNN REIT Inc to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for MS to open 0.78% lower in price and for IBTX to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, MS, and IBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.98% for NNN REIT Inc, 3.11% for Morgan Stanley, and 2.57% for Independent Bank Group Inc..

In Tuesday trading, NNN REIT Inc shares are currently trading flat, Morgan Stanley shares are up about 1.9%, and Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

