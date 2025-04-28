Ex-Dividend Reminder: NiSource, Alliant Energy and Northwest Natural Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/25, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), and Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/20/25, Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5075 on 5/15/25, and Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of NI's recent stock price of $39.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of NiSource Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when NI shares open for trading on 4/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for LNT to open 0.84% lower in price and for NWN to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NI, LNT, and NWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI):



Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for NiSource Inc., 3.34% for Alliant Energy Corp, and 4.46% for Northwest Natural Holding Co.

In Monday trading, NiSource Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6%, Alliant Energy Corp shares are down about 1%, and Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are trading flat on the day.

