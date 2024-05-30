Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nicolet Bankshares, Realty Income and Principal Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/24, Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nicolet Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/14/24, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2625 on 6/14/24, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/27/24. As a percentage of NIC's recent stock price of $78.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when NIC shares open for trading on 6/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.51% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NIC, O, and PFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Nicolet Bankshares Inc, 6.16% for Realty Income Corp, and 3.53% for Principal Financial Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Principal Financial Group Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

