Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy, CRH and Viatris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/24, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), CRH plc (Symbol: CRH), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 12/16/24, CRH plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 12/18/24, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of NEE's recent stock price of $77.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when NEE shares open for trading on 11/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for CRH to open 0.35% lower in price and for VTRS to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEE, CRH, and VTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for NextEra Energy Inc, 0.70% for CRH plc, and 3.68% for Viatris Inc.

In Wednesday trading, NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, CRH plc shares are up about 0.1%, and Viatris Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

