NEE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Bruker

August 28, 2024 — 11:35 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP), and Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 9/16/24, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 9/27/24, and Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of NEE's recent stock price of $79.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when NEE shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for BEP to open 1.42% lower in price and for BRKR to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEE, BEP, and BRKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):

NEE+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):

BEP+Dividend+History+Chart

Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):

BRKR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.59% for NextEra Energy Inc, 5.67% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, and 0.31% for Bruker Corp.

In Wednesday trading, NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are up about 0.2%, and Bruker Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

