Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nexstar Media Group, Starbucks and Penske Automotive Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 8/29/25, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 8/29/25, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 9/3/25. As a percentage of NXST's recent stock price of $202.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when NXST shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.65% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NXST, SBUX, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.68% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, 2.61% for Starbucks Corp., and 2.92% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently up about 4.1%, Starbucks Corp. shares are up about 1.8%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

