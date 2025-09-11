Markets
NXRT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NexPoint Residential Trust, Prosperity Bancshares and UnitedHealth Group

September 11, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/30/25, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 10/1/25, and UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.21 on 9/23/25. As a percentage of NXRT's recent stock price of $33.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when NXRT shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PB to open 0.86% lower in price and for UNH to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXRT, PB, and UNH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT):

NXRT+Dividend+History+Chart

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):

PB+Dividend+History+Chart

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):

UNH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.09% for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, 3.45% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc., and 2.55% for UnitedHealth Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

