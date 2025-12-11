Ex-Dividend Reminder: NexPoint Residential Trust, PotlatchDeltic and Simmons First National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT), PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), and Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 12/31/25, PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/31/25, and Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of NXRT's recent stock price of $29.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.78%, so look for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to trade 1.78% lower — all else being equal — when NXRT shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PCH to open 1.10% lower in price and for SFNC to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXRT, PCH, and SFNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT):



PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.10% for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, 4.40% for PotlatchDeltic Corp, and 4.33% for Simmons First National Corp.

In Thursday trading, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are up about 4.5%, and Simmons First National Corp shares are up about 4.2% on the day.

