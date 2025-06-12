Ex-Dividend Reminder: NexPoint Residential Trust, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Renasant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/30/25, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 6/27/25, and Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of NXRT's recent stock price of $34.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when NXRT shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 1.43% lower in price and for RNST to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXRT, ARR, and RNST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.89% for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, 17.13% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 2.43% for Renasant Corp.

In Thursday trading, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Renasant Corp shares are off about 1% on the day.

